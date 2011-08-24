LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

> ENVIRONMENT

Krull Beach closed again due to high E. coli levels

OLCOTT -- The bacterial woes at Krull Park Beach on Lake Ontario continue.

For the seventh time since Independence Day, the Niagara County Health Department closed the beach to swimming today until further notice because of elevated levels of E. coli bacteria in water samples.

Ronald Gwozdek, principal public health engineer, said both shallow and deep water samples showed the problem. "We're sampling in six spots along the lake, and this is the only one that shows any problems," Gwozdek said.

A study is under way to try to determine the source of the bacteria at Krull Park, but results aren't expected until next year.

-----

> CLARENCE

Chamber of Commerce plans breakfast with legislators

The Clarence Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Clarence Public Library.

Several elected representatives are scheduled to attend. The cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Space is limited; RSVP to the chamber by Sept. 2 at 631-3888 or email info@clarence.org.

-----

> CHEEKTOWAGA

Reinstein Woods readies 11th annual Fall Festival

The Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve will celebrate its 11th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Featured at the 292-acre preserve on Honorine Drive, off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, will be tours and children's events, nature activities, live animals, food and music.

The SPCA Wildlife Department and the Buffalo Zoo will have animals on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can try out a pair of snowshoes in a winter wildlife exhibit and meet costumed characters in the "Critter Zone." Children and adults also can decorate walking sticks and go on nature scavenger hunts.

In addition, more than 20 environmental and nature-related organizations will have exhibits, folk singer Nan Hoffman will entertain and members of Boy Scout Troop 500 will sell food all day. For information, call 683-5959.

-----

> HOLLAND

School Board appoints new business director

The Holland School District has named an official of the Monroe County Board of Cooperative Educational Services as the district's new business leader.

Patrice Beadle's appointment was unanimously approved by the School Board Monday. Superintendent Dennis Johnson said she was selected from a pool of about 20 candidates.

Her prior experience as a school business official and treasurer and her current position in the financial services office at Monroe County BOCES will bring a wealth of experience to Holland, he said.

Beadle plans to commute to Holland from her home in Orleans County.

She will replace Jeremiah Kane, who worked in the district as the interim business leader after former business leader Joanne George accepted a position with the Warsaw Central School District in January.