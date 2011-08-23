POLICE & COURTS

Suspicious fire damages vacant building on Roehrer

Damage was pegged at $25,000 to a vacant building on Roehrer Avenue after a suspicious fire broke out there Monday evening, Buffalo Police reported.

Alarms were sounded at 6:28 p.m. and Buffalo firefighters arrived at 12 Roehrer Ave. to find heavy fire conditions throughout the building. The fire started on the first floor of the building, authorities said.

There was $500 exposure damage to a neighboring house at 14 Roehrer Ave., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

***

Man convicted of DWI in '06 faces another charge

A Grand Island man who has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated in 2006 was charged with felony DWI after his arrest Monday afternoon on West River Road, Erie County sheriff's officials reported.

James E. Driscoll, 64, was arrested about 2:35 p.m. by sheriff's deputies on the DWI charge and cited with various traffic offenses, police said.

Driscoll, who submitted to a breath test, was found to have a 0.16 percent blood-alcohol level, deputies said.

Driscoll was released on tickets pending his return to Grand Island Town Court at a later date.

***

Hamburg man hurt as car hits median on Route 5

A man in his late 20s was taken to Erie County Medical Center early Monday, after his vehicle crashed into a median wall and flipped onto its side on Route 5, Buffalo police reported.

The driver, a Hamburg man whose name wasn't made public, was treated and released from ECMC following the incident, which occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., on Route 5 near Ohio Street.

No charges have been filed in the case.

***

Woman driving with son faces felony DWI charge

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- A Lewiston woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child when stopped with her 14-year-old son in the passenger seat of her vehicle on Lockport Road on Sunday night.

Pamela Ormsby, 45, of Elm Street, was stopped for failing to have a front license plate just before 7 p.m., Niagara County sheriff's deputies reported. Ormsby said the plate had been missing since February.

Deputies said Ormsby had a positive reading on an alcohol-sensor test and failed several field sobriety tests. She refused a breath test.

Ormsby said she and her son had been returning from a birthday party.

***

Suspect denies guilt in $400 Falls robbery

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to an indictment charging him with a gunpoint robbery on a Niagara Falls street corner June 9.

Jacob E. Ware III, 40, of 24th Street, is charged with first- and second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree menacing.

A co-defendant, James J. Arroyo, 22, of 16th Street, is to be arraigned on the same charges later this week, Assistant District Attorney Joseph A. Scalzo said.

The holdup at 17th Street and Niagara Avenue cost the victim $400. Scalzo said Ware was allegedly armed with a handgun.

Ware, who has four prior felony convictions, two of them robbery-related, was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.