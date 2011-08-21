MOSSER, Marion H.

MOSSER - Marion H. Of East Aurora, July 19, 2011. Beloved wife of late Stacy C. Mosser, Jr.; sister of John William (Sylvia) Hosie, Jr., David (Carol) Hosie, and Donald (Beulah) Hosie; mother of Betsey (Joe) Butera, Stacy Judd (Denise) Mosser, late John C. Mosser, Margaret Egan, Bonnie C. (Rob Yarmey) Mosser; grandmother of Sarah and Katherine Mosser, Ryan, Samantha, and Kyle Egan. A memorial service will be held at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 East Main St., East Aurora on Saturday, August 27. Visitation 11 AM-12 Noon followed by service. Memorials may be made to Smile Train.