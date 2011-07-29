Bisons now 1-6 on homestand

In the international language of the Famous Chicken, the Buffalo Bisons' current homestand can be summed up by a point to the armpit, then a vigorous pinch of the top of his big orange beak.

Perhaps the sports world's most famous mascot visited Coca-Cola Field on Thursday evening, delighting the crowd of 9,779 with his rock-solid routine -- even if the home team's results of late have required some serious spraying of air freshener (another laugh-getting move by the Chicken).

The Bisons dropped to 1-6 on their eight-game homestand by falling to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-3. The Bisons dug out of a 3-0 hole to tie the game before the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate scored three runs in the eighth inning.

The Bisons' third straight loss puts them on the verge of a four-game series sweep as their eight-game homestand ends tonight against the Yankees, who have now won six in a row and are four games out of first place in the International League North. Buffalo is 43-63, 1 1/2 games ahead of last-place Rochester in the six-team division.

"We really stayed in the game tonight we had a really good chance of taking the lead, but the game got away from us," Bisons manager Tim Teufel said. "We're playing [Scranton] tough but we're just coming up short."

This homestand has often seen the Bisons exasperated, like the little boy who was playing catch with the Chicken -- until the jokester used a prop ball he yanked back via a fishing line. In three of the last four losses, the Herd has held leads or been tied late in the game only to let them get away.

"We battled back -- it was a great sign from our team [but] it's a good team over there," said Valentino Pascucci, whose towering home run over the left-field screen and onto the I-190 ramp tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth. "It's the kind of things that happen in baseball, those little breaks sometimes where you run off eight games in a row. We've had some hard luck this time."

Scranton seized the game in the eighth. Right-handed hitting Jorge Vazquez led off against Brian Sweeney (4-5) and powered a ball to right that kept carrying until it bounced on the top of the wall -- and over -- just to the left of the foul pole. Sweeney allowed a single to Brandon Laird (2 for 5) and hit Jordan Parraz (2 for 3) before being pulled, and he was charged with those runs when they came in on a Doug Bernier bloop single and a Kevin Russo sacrifice fly off Justin Hampson.

The Bisons were shut down for the final three innings as reliever Buddy Carlyle (2-2) pitched two perfect innings for the win and Randy Flores had a perfect ninth for the save.

The Yankees collected five doubles among six hits in the first four innings off starter Mark Cohoon as they built a 3-0 lead. The Bisons got two runs back in the fourth against Yankees starter Greg Smith on a two-out single by Jesus Feliciano that brought in Jason Botts and Josh Satin. Third baseman Satin was 3 for 4 and also made a great backhand stop of Laird's scorcher to start an inning-ending double play in the fifth.

After tying the game on Pascucci's bomb, Buffalo threatened to add more in the sixth when it loaded the bases on three straight singles with one out. Feliciano then grounded to second for a routine double play.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Bisons 3

The Pitch: Bisons rally from 3-0 deficit after four to tie the game, but the Yankees score three in the eighth. Pascucci hits his 16th home run in the sixth, blasting it over the left-field screen. After tonight, the Bisons embark on 10-game road trip.

Fast fact: The Famous Chicken was in Comstock Park, Mich., Wednesday night to perform at a West Michigan Whitecaps game. His flight from Grand Rapids, Mich., to Buffalo was canceled, so he rented a car and drove eight hours Thursday to make his Bisons appearance.

Next game: Tonight vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:35 at Coca-Cola Field (fridaynightbash!, Girl Scout Campout).