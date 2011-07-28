BURKOWSKI, Jane F.

BURKOWSKI - Jane F. July 27, 2011; beloved daughter of the late John and Frances Burkowski; dearest sister of John (Christine) Burkowski and the late Mary (Joseph) Kasprzyk, Rose (Phil) Rompala, Bertha (Julius) Strozewski and Emil (Helen) Burkowski; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:15 AM in St. John Kanty R.C. Church. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Send condolences to www.SMOLAREKFH.com