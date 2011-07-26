MARAGLIANO, William D., Jr. "Billy"

Of Basom, July 24, 2011 at age 22; son of William D. Sr. (Donna) Maragliano of Basom; brother of Sara Maragliano

of Basom; grandson of David (Carol) Maragliano of Oakfield and Joan Bowlen of Lawrenceville, GA; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling 4 to 8 PM Wednesday at the BURDETT & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield, where services will be held at 11 AM Thursday. Interment in Alabama Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.burdettandsanford.com.