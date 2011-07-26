Sentence set on vehicular assault, drug pleas

Brandon Addison told a judge Monday afternoon that he no longer sells drugs on the street and is sorry his car dragged a pedestrian 250 yards through a Washington Street parking lot.

Erie County Judge Michael F. Pietruszka threw him in jail anyway.

Pietruszka sentenced him to six months in Erie County Correctional Facility and probation for the next five years on his vehicular assault and drug possession pleas in two separate cases.

Prosecutor Bethany A. Solek said Addison, 22, of Rounds Avenue, pleaded guilty May 2 to being high on both drugs and alcohol when he struck Ronato Rodgers, 23, with his car. Rodgers was dragged through the parking lot in the 500 block of Washington Street after the two men argued at about 3 a.m. last Nov. 7.

Solek said Addison also pleaded guilty to a cocaine possession count linked to his arrest by police last Sept. 9.

Defense attorney Paul Gordon Dell unsuccessfully asked the judge to spare his client any jail time because he recently got a job and no longer deals drugs.

Court officials said Addison, briefly jailed earlier in both cases, should be released from the county jail in Alden in a little less then four months. He got six-month sentences in each case, to run concurrently. He had been free on $75,000 bail until Monday's sentencing.

