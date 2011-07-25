Shipboard service in 2 war zones

Ernest W. Reitzel wanted to serve his country in the worst way during World War II, but he figured his inability to walk long distances would prevent that.

On a good day as a teenager, he could walk perhaps 300 feet before his hips stiffened and he would be forced to rest because of a physical disability.

But the 18-year-old Warsaw native managed to show up in Buffalo to take a physical after receiving his draft notice. He somehow passed, and a soldier asked Reitzel what branch of the service he wanted to join.

"I said, 'The Army,' and he said, 'OK,' and stamped my papers 'Navy,' " Reitzel recalled. "That was the first miracle. I never would have made it into the Army. But I realized I could walk the length of a ship."

At Sampson Naval Training Center in the Finger Lakes, boot camp might have proved a major problem for Reitzel had it not been for an understanding chief petty officer.

"He realized I kept having to take breaks during the drill practices," Reitzel said. "I told him I had problems walking, and he asked me, 'What are you doing here?'

"I said, 'Well, they took me, and I was hoping I could stay in.' I explained that I could walk the length of a ship and that I could do anything standing still. I'd worked my whole life since I was 12 mowing in hayfields and in gardens. I grew up on a farm."

After Reitzel promised to "never make any trouble for you," he recalled, the chief petty officer made arrangements for him to skip the drills that included long marches.

"He pretended that I was being punished," Reitzel said, "and I stayed in the barracks where I supposedly was mopping the floors."

The fact that 16 members of his platoon were from the Warsaw area was also in Reitzel's favor.

"They kind of looked out for me," he said.

And how did they do that?

At 5-feet-3 and 103 pounds, Reitzel was a prime target for bullies.

"But when they picked on me," he said, "they didn't get very far with my friends around me."

After graduating from boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Hambleton, a destroyer that escorted freighters to Europe.

"There were German submarines around most of the time," he said. "We were chasing those submarines and dropping depth charges. It kept the submarines pretty much away."

In the Mediterranean Sea, the Hambleton sank a submarine.

"We chased it for two days and two nights, dropping depth charges, and I was a lookout on the starboard side," he said. "I spotted it when it surfaced. I yelled, 'There it is' and gave a range and bearing. A 5-inch gun swung around and blew off a deck gun on the submarine.

"The escape hatch opened, and all these sailors on the submarine came out wearing their orange life jackets, popping out like pumpkin seeds into the water. Another round blew off the conning tower, and the submarine sank. All but two of 60 sailors survived. They were picked up by our flagship."

The sinking earned everyone on the Hambleton a Bronze Star. A second Bronze Star was awarded for the Invasion of Normandy, where the ship sank two German boats and served as bait to draw fire from the enemy's 11-inch guns onshore.

His third Bronze Star came with the invasion of southern France.

"The night before, we had the only church service on the ship that I remember," Reitzel said. "In the morning, we had what was to be our last breakfast, and we all wrote letters home.

"We then cruised into a bay at 5 knots, practically standing still. We were to draw fire from the Germans' 11-inch guns on shore," he recalled. "When we got there, the Germans were gone. There was no firing. We felt pretty great."

If all this wasn't enough, the Hambleton returned to Boston and was refitted as a minesweeper. Then it was off to the Pacific.

In March 1945, eight days before the rest of the U.S. invasion fleet arrived in the waters off Okinawa for a major battle, the Hambleton swept for mines and disposed of them.

During lookout duty, Reitzel alerted officers that a Japanese airplane was flying above the island. When his shift was completed and he went for chow, the alarm was sounded for battle stations.

He returned to the deck but could not get inside the handling room that served a 5-inch gun. Reitzel ended up with a terrifying ringside seat to watch the battle between his ship and the aircraft.

"I watched the plane come at us, and the end of the gun's barrel was right over my head," Reitzel said. "The concussion of the gun stunned you. I lost my hearing for a couple days. The plane hit the top minesweeper reel, and its wing hit gun three's 5-inch barrel, tearing off the wing."

Sections of the plane then fell onto the ship and into the water.

"I kept tiny pieces of the plane as a souvenir," he said.

For the Hambleton's participation in the Battle of Okinawa and a major minesweeping operation in the China Sea, its crew members were awarded two more Bronze Stars.

But perhaps Reitzel's biggest thrill came when the Japanese finally surrendered that summer. The Hambleton was beside the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, where the surrender occurred.

"We swept in ahead of the Missouri, and I could see Gen. MacArthur as the Japanese signed the surrender papers," Reitzel said. "It was the most wonderful feeling to see the end of the war."

***

Ernest W. Reitzel, 85

Hometown: Warsaw

Residence: Lancaster

Branch: Navy

Rank: Ship's serviceman barber third class

War zones: Europe, Pacific

Years of service: 1944-46

Most prominent honors: Five Bronze Stars

Specialties: Lookout on bridge of destroyer USS Hambleton and ammunition handler for ship's 5-inch guns