Commuting Concerns / Trouble spots for the upcoming week

I-190/Niagara Thruway (Buffalo): Restrictions between Exit 5 (Hamburg Street) and Exit 11 (Route 198/Scajaquada Expressway) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 198/Scajaquada Expressway (Buffalo): Westbound lanes will be closed at Grant Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Look for detour.

Route 277/Union Road (Cheektowaga): Lane restrictions between Genesee Street and Wehrle Drive from 6 am. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Transit Road/Route 78 (Amherst/Clarence): Lane restrictions all week between Main Street and Roll Road.

Walden Avenue (Cheektowaga): Lane restrictions between I-90 and Harlem Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on these and other road projects in Western New York and Southern Ontario, visit the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website at: www.nittec.org.