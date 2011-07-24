Business people / Hires/Promotions/Honors

Canisius College promoted Mollie A. Strasser to director of undergraduate admissions and Mark R. Bunting to director of international and transfer admissions. Strasser oversees recruitment, admissions and enrollment of freshman.

Strasser previously served as an associate director of admissions and senior assistant director of admissions. She is a 2001 graduate of Canisius College and obtained her master's degree from the college.

Bunting is responsible for the admissions and recruitment of undergraduate transfer and international students. He previously served as an associate director of admissions and assistant director of admissions. Bunting holds a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State College and a master's degree from Slippery Rock University.

* * *

Canisius College appointed the Rev. Michael F. Tunney director of mission and identity. Father Tunney is rector of the Jesuit community at Canisius College, a professor of fine arts and founding director of studio art at Canisius. He will leave his academic positions to serve in his new role, beginning Aug. 1. Father Tunney came to Canisius College in 1994 as an assistant professor, and his pastoral ministry includes sacramental work at St. Luke Mission of Mercy, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Joseph University Church, and the former St. Mary of Sorrows Church. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Fordham University; a master of divinity degree and master of sacred theology degree from the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkeley, Calif., and a master of fine arts and master of science from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

* * *

Synacor, a Buffalo-based Internet technology firm, appointed Jason Rossiter director of online advertising sales, Western New York region. Rossiter previously worked for Competitor Group as the director of Digital Media. Also, the company named Stephanie Gerken a financial analyst, Andrew Kirchmyer a quality engineer and Darrell Zakes an advertising operations specialist.

* * *

KeyBank N.A. appointed Kelly A. Ballagh, Karen A. Silver, Gina M. Swanson and Nicholas J. Alberalla business advisers, responsible for business development and client retention of small businesses in Western New York.

Ballagh, a vice president, previously worked as senior business banking officer for Citizens Bank. She earned her associate degree from Medaille College.

Silver, vice president, joined the bank in 2009 as a branch manager. She earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree from Canisius College.

Swanson most recently worked as business development officer for HSBC Bank USA's Western New York Market. A UB graduate, she earned her master's degree from Canisius College.

Alberalla, a vice president and previously a branch manager, joined the bank in 2001 as a sales and service associate. Alberalla graduated from the University at Buffalo and is currently pursuing his MBA from St. Bonaventure University.

* * *

Global commercial receivable management firm ABC-Amega named Keith Gibbons assistant vice president, operations. Most recently, Gibbons served as senior director of operations for Sykes Enterprises, directing call centers in Amherst, Spokane, Wash., and Morrilton, Ariz. He is a University at Buffalo graduate.

* * *

Aspire of Western New York named Jacob Herstek president of its board of directors. Herstek is an attorney at Nixon Peabody. He has served on the organization's board of directors and Foundation board since 2003. Aspire is a comprehensive provider of programs and services for adults and children with developmental disabilities.

* * *

The Niagara Frontier Section of the International Society of Automation elected Anthony J. Anderson vice president. Anderson is vice president of Ronald J. O'Mara, a professional engineering firm in Williamsville. He is also the vice president for the Sisterhood Wellness Center; vice president of Great Lakes Water Sports Institute (Western New York Adaptive Water Sports) and a trustee for the S.S. Canadiana Preservation Society.

* * *

Five Star Bank appointed Jeffrey Peterson assistant vice president and information technology operations manager. Peterson, a Fredonia State College graduate, joined the bank in 2003. He most recently was data processing operations manager.