NAGEL - Barbara E. (nee Keiser)

Of Depew, NY; July 23, 2011; beloved wife of the late Clarence "Slim"; loving mother of Carol (Jack) Eobstel and Gary (Mary); grandmother of Robert, Jeffrey, David (Sara), Mark Baker, Kevin (Missy), Ryan and Adam Nagel; great-grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Taylor Baker, Madison Nagel; also predeceased by brothers and sisters. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Monday from 4-8 PM, where services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation.