Around town/ Public meetings in local communities this week

> Akron

The Village Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 21 Main St.

> Aurora

The Town Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 300 Gleed Ave.

> Buffalo

The Common Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Also this week:

The Council will hold its premeeting caucus at 2 p.m. Monday in Room 1417 of City Hall.

The Buffalo Sewer Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Room 1038 of City Hall.

The Parking Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 901 of City Hall.

The Council's Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers.

The Council's Community Development Committee will meet at 1 p.m.Thursday in Council Chambers.

The Council's Legislation Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers.

The Preservation Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 901 of City Hall.

The board of trustees for the Pinnacle Charter School will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 115 Ash St.

> Cheektowaga

The Town Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.

Also this week:

The Cleveland Hill School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room, 105 Mapleview Road.

> Depew

The Village Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, 85 Manitou St. The board will hold an agenda review meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor conference room.

> Hamburg

The village Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Union Street Auditorium of Union-Pleasant Elementary School, 150 Pleasant Ave., to review and receive public comments on the proposed updated comprehensive plan. A copy of the draft plan is available on the village website, www.villagehamburg.com.

Also this week:

The village Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

The village Environmental Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Village Hall.

> Lackawanna

The School Board will meet for a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Superintendent's Conference Room 202, 245 S. Shore Blvd.

Also this week:

The School Board will hold its monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Martin Road Elementary School auditorium, 135 Martin Road.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 714 Ridge Road.

> Newstead

The Town Board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday, preceded by a work session at 7:15 p.m., in Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road.

Also this week:

The Akron Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board meeting room at the school complex on Bloomingdale Avenue.

> Orchard Park

The village Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St.

Also this week:

The Town Board will conduct a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the supervisor's conference room in the Municipal Center, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the courtroom.

> City of Tonawanda

The Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 200 Niagara St.

> Town of Tonawanda

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondayin Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A work session begins at 4 in the conference room.

> West Seneca

The Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the district administration building, 1397 Orchard Park Road. The agenda includes an anticipated executive session "regarding the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property."

Also this week:

The Environmental Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.