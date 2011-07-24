Around town/ Public meetings in local communities this week
> Akron
The Village Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 21 Main St.
> Aurora
The Town Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 300 Gleed Ave.
> Buffalo
The Common Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.
Also this week:
The Council will hold its premeeting caucus at 2 p.m. Monday in Room 1417 of City Hall.
The Buffalo Sewer Authority will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Room 1038 of City Hall.
The Parking Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 901 of City Hall.
The Council's Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers.
The Council's Community Development Committee will meet at 1 p.m.Thursday in Council Chambers.
The Council's Legislation Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers.
The Preservation Board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 901 of City Hall.
The board of trustees for the Pinnacle Charter School will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 115 Ash St.
> Cheektowaga
The Town Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.
Also this week:
The Cleveland Hill School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the community room, 105 Mapleview Road.
> Depew
The Village Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers, 85 Manitou St. The board will hold an agenda review meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the first-floor conference room.
> Hamburg
The village Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Union Street Auditorium of Union-Pleasant Elementary School, 150 Pleasant Ave., to review and receive public comments on the proposed updated comprehensive plan. A copy of the draft plan is available on the village website, www.villagehamburg.com.
Also this week:
The village Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St.
The village Environmental Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Village Hall.
> Lackawanna
The School Board will meet for a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Superintendent's Conference Room 202, 245 S. Shore Blvd.
Also this week:
The School Board will hold its monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Martin Road Elementary School auditorium, 135 Martin Road.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 714 Ridge Road.
> Newstead
The Town Board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday, preceded by a work session at 7:15 p.m., in Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road.
Also this week:
The Akron Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board meeting room at the school complex on Bloomingdale Avenue.
> Orchard Park
The village Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St.
Also this week:
The Town Board will conduct a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the supervisor's conference room in the Municipal Center, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the courtroom.
> City of Tonawanda
The Common Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 200 Niagara St.
> Town of Tonawanda
The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondayin Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A work session begins at 4 in the conference room.
> West Seneca
The Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the district administration building, 1397 Orchard Park Road. The agenda includes an anticipated executive session "regarding the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property."
Also this week:
The Environmental Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Charles E. Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.
