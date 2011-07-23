Boehner breaks off talks with Obama on debt limit

House Speaker John Boehner abruptly broke off talks Friday night with President Obama on a deal to make major cuts in federal spending and avert a threatened government default, sending already uncertain compromise efforts into crisis.

Within minutes, an obviously peeved Obama virtually ordered congressional leaders to the White House this morning for fresh negotiations on raising the nation's debt limit. "We've got to get it done. It is not an option not to do it," he declared at a news conference.

For the first time since talks began, he declined to offer assurances, when asked, that default would be avoided. Moments later, however, he said he was confident of that outcome.

At a rebuttal news conference a short while later in the Capitol, Boehner said, "I want to be entirely clear: No one wants default on the full faith and credit of the United States government, and I'm convinced that we will not."

The two men offered sharply different accounts of the compromise efforts so far and who was at fault for the collapse.

"I've been left at the altar now a couple of times," Obama said.

"It's the president who walked away from his agreement," Boehner said.

The Republican speaker said Obama wanted higher taxes and not enough spending cuts.

The Democratic president countered that he had offered an "extraordinarily fair deal" that totaled $2.6 trillion in spending cuts and $1.2 trillion in additional revenue.

Strikingly, the two sides had agreed on two highly controversial changes, according to aides on both sides of the talks. One would raise the age of eligibility of Medicare gradually from 65 to 67 for future beneficiaries, while the other would slow the increase in cost-of-living raises in Social Security checks.

Barring congressional action to raise the debt limit by an Aug. 2 deadline, the Treasury will be unable to pay all its bills. Officials say a default could destabilize the already weakened U.S. economy and send major ripple effects around the globe.

Boehner's decision to break off talks with Obama triggered an extraordinary evening in which the president and then the speaker maneuvered for political position on an issue of enormous national import.

In a letter circulated earlier to the House Republican rank and file, Boehner said he had withdrawn from the talks because Obama wanted to raise taxes and was reluctant to agree to cuts in benefit programs.

The disconnect was "not because of different personalities but because of different visions for our country," he said, and he announced he would now seek agreement with the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Obama was having none of that, announcing today's White House meeting where he said he expected to hear proposed solutions from the top leaders of both parties in both houses.

"One of the questions the Republican Party is going to have to ask itself is, 'Can they say yes to anything?' " he said.

The president avoided direct criticism of Boehner, although he did mention that his phone calls to the speaker had gone unreturned during the day. Administration officials said the president had tried to reach Boehner twice over two days.

Asked about the spurned calls, Boehner said he didn't think his relationship with Obama had been "irreparably damaged." He said he would attend today's meeting at the White House.

Private, sometimes-secret negotiations had veered uncertainly for weeks, generating reports as late as Thursday that the two sides were possibly closing in on an agreement to cut $3 trillion in spending and add as much as $1 trillion in possible revenue while increasing the government's borrowing authority of $2.4 trillion.

That triggered a revolt among Democrats who expressed fears the president was giving away too much in terms of cuts to Medicare and Social Security while getting too little by way of additional revenues.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke met with Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner during the day "to discuss the implications for the U.S. economy if Congress fails to act."

Obama said his only requirement for an agreement was legislation that provides the Treasury enough borrowing authority to tide the government over through the 2012 election.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., agreed in a written statement, saying a shorter-term extension was unacceptable.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky supported Boehner for "insisting on reducing spending and opposing the president's call for higher taxes on American families and job creators."

Earlier Friday, the Senate rejected a House-passed bill that would have raised the debt limit in exchange for spending cuts of an estimated $6 trillion and a vote in Congress to send a constitutional balanced budget amendment to the states for ratification.