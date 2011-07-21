On 'fumes,' Abby sits this one out

At the World Cup, Abby Wambach showed an uncanny gift for the big moment. She scored late to tie the Brazil game. She had the game-winner in the semifinal against France. She scored an apparent game-winner in the final before Japan's improbable late rally.

But Wambach had one more excruciating moment Wednesday night in her hometown. A league-record crowd of 15,404 jammed into Sahlen's Stadium for a WPS game between the Western New York Flash and Wambach's magicJack squad. Most of them had come to see Wambach in her triumphant return from Germany.

There was one problem. She didn't play. Wambach sat on the bench in her orange reserve jersey, wearing loafers instead of cleats. At halftime, Wambach walked from the visiting bench to the playing field, microphone in hand, and apologized to the crowd.

Wambach said she knew people would be disappointed. She pointed to the stands, where a few hundred of her family members were sitting. She mentioned several by name. If her relatives were OK with her not playing three days after a grueling World Cup, everyone should understand.

Really, it was amazing that she made it to Rochester. On Sunday, Wambach had suffered the most crushing loss of her career, losing the final to Japan in a shootout. After flying from Europe, she had appeared on Letterman and "Good Morning America." She had done countless interviews.

By the time she arrived here, Wambach was exhausted, "on fumes." Clearly, the WPS scheduled this game to capitalize on World Cup fever and Wambach's popularity. Wambach had decided to come before the U.S. reached the final, knowing she would be physically spent if she played Sunday.

"I want to be there for Rochester," Wambach said. "There were so many opportunities I could have had. I didn't think for one second of not coming to Rochester, because I know this city was cheering the loudest for me, and I know this city deserves to have an event and a night like tonight, just to celebrate women's sports."

It was more celebration than soccer match. Knowing she wouldn't be playing, Wambach embraced the local fans in a grand way. She appeared with three of her U.S. teammates (Alex Morgan, Ally Krieger and Megan Rapinoe) at an afternoon press conference and rally at the Eastview Mall. More than 1,500 fans showed up at the mall, many of them little girls in their No. 20 Abby jerseys.

In the end, Wambach realized she didn't need to play a minute Wednesday to touch the people in this community. There are more important issues than winning and losing.

"I've learned that this country isn't just about winning," Wambach said before the rally. "That's something I didn't know before. We represent something way bigger than winning. We represent a country. We represent guts and pride."

Wambach and her U.S. teammates want the Cup fever to be more lasting than it was in 1999, when an American triumph gave rise to a pro league that soon folded. Twelve years later, the question is whether this national Cup frenzy will sustain itself.

After awhile, it must become a burden for the American women to sell their sport to a skeptical public.

"Burden, no," Wambach said. "Responsibility, yes. Because we're not there yet. I look forward to a day in which [the WPS] has not just six professional teams, but an Eastern and Western Conference. We're not in the business of the billion dollars, and I think this is why we captured the hearts of so many Americans.

"We're hard-working women athletes. There's a lot to be said for that. There's something unique and pure about it."

e-mail: jsullivan@buffnews.com