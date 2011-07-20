U.S. presses Pakistan on Mumbai prosecution

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on Tuesday called on Pakistan to prosecute "fully and urgently" those who carried out the 2008 attack on Mumbai and said Washington would not tolerate any countries giving "safe havens and free pass" to terrorists.

Pakistan's lag in prosecuting Islamists suspected of carrying out the November 2008 attacks in the Indian city has been a main irritant in the fractious relationship between India and Pakistan, two key U.S. allies.

While Clinton said the United States was pushing Pakistan in that direction, she took pains to emphasize Pakistan's role as an important ally.

"There is a limit to what both the U.S and India can do, but we intend to press as hard as possible," she said.

Clinton also said she was optimistic about the India-Pakistan relationship, with both sides agreeing to resume talks after a long and frosty silence since 2008. The foreign ministers of both countries are expected to meet in New Delhi next week.

Clinton spoke to reporters after a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna and other top Indian officials to discuss U.S.-India collaboration on security, counter-terrorism, education, trade and science.

Discussion of terrorism dominated much of the day, with the most recent bombings last week in Mumbai that killed 20 people looming over the day's meetings. Clinton said the U.S. government felt "deep sympathy and outrage" at the coordinated bombings in Mumbai.

Speaking for the Indian side, Krishna expressed concerns that the U.S. drawdown of troops in neighboring Afghanistan could allow a resurgence of Taliban in the region.

The two sides also discussed a controversial civil nuclear energy pact that would allow U.S. companies to begin selling billions in nuclear technology to India. The pact has run into legal problems.