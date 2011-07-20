Sellout to greet Flash, Wambach

The excitement began last week even before the Women's World Cup final. Steadily, tickets were being sold for tonight's Women's Professional Soccer match in Rochester between the Western New York Flash and magicJack. Officials brought in extra bleachers and offered standing-room tickets. They were all snatched up.

The final attendance figure is still to be determined but a sellout crowd of more than 14,000 fans are expected to pack into Sahlen's Stadium tonight for the 7:30 regular season game, scheduled to be broadcast on Time Warner Cable Ch. 87 and picked up by Fox Soccer.

The buzz isn't as much about the WPS match as it is about World Cup fever, celebrating the international players on the pitch along with a special homecoming for United States players Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

All World Cup players from both teams will be honored in a pregame ceremony while Wambach, Rapinoe and Morgan are scheduled to be at the Eastview Mall in Victor at 2 p.m. for a homecoming pep rally.

Wambach, a Rochester native who plays for magicJack, highlights the fan interest in the game while Morgan, who plays for the Flash, has been a rising star with the U.S. national team, gaining exposure, experience and celebrity in America's World Cup run, which ended in a loss via penalty kicks to Japan in the finals. Rapinoe also plays for magicJack.

While the fans may be going wild for Abby, Alex and Team USA, the Flash consider tonight's game a chance to celebrate with and perform for their regional fan base.

"We're certainly looking forward to embracing our home fans and continuing to promote women's soccer in this awesome time," said Flash captain Becky Edwards. "The women just came back from Germany and represented our country so well, represented women's soccer so well. I'm thankful that people are looking at the sport now and seeing it as something that's worthy to watch."

The sport of women's soccer has been here before -- trying to capture the energy jolt that comes after an exciting World Cup. The WPS, in its third season of existence, is hoping to benefit from some of that interest.

The Flash and magicJack met earlier this season in Rochester before the World Cup, a game won by Western New York, 3-0, before 8,076 fans. That's the second largest crowd to ever attend a WPS game. The league record of 14,832 was set in 2009.

Both contests featured a Wambach-led team against a squad headlined by Brazil's Marta, who has three goals and three assists in seven games with the Flash. The 2009 game pitted Wambach's Washington Freedom against Marta's Los Angeles Sol.

The Flash, while riding the World Cup wave, have other things to focus on -- like getting back into first place.

The Flash went into the three-week World Cup break with a loss to Philadelphia. They returned from the break and lost again to Philadelphia. On Sunday, the team got back on track with a 2-0 win over Sky Blue FC in New Jersey.

With a 7-2-2 mark and 23 points, WNY is now behind Philadelphia (8-2-3, 27 points) while magicJack is fourth in the six-team league (5-4-1, 15 points).

"Losing momentum is like trying to lift a big boulder," said Flash coach Aaran Lines. "It takes a lot of work to get that boulder off and running, but once it's rolling, as we experienced early on this season, everything is a little easier. We made that first step of getting that win and hopefully we can continue with a good performance.

"I wish we had games like this every week from a coaching standpoint. I don't need to motivate my players. They're automatically going to walk into the stadium, feel the buzz and electricity. We just want to make sure we're nice and organized and get back to our offensive game."

e-mail: amoritz@buffnews.com