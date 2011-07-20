Denver archbishop assigned to scandalized Philly

A conservative Native American archbishop who was named Tuesday to lead the troubled Catholic Church in Philadelphia vowed to work to heal the wounds of sex-abuse victims, clergy and lay members alike.

Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, 66, of Denver, takes over an archdiocese of nearly 1.5 million Catholics rocked by two grand jury reports that accuse the church of hiding sex-abuse complaints for decades. A high-ranking monsignor is charged with felony child endangerment for his handling of priest transfers.

"I do not know why the Holy Father sent me here," said Chaput, who has spent most of his career in the western United States. "[But] no person will work harder to try to help persons who have been hurt by the sins of the past."

Chaput is known as an outspoken bishop critical of Catholic politicians who support abortion rights. He also speaks out against government playing too large of a role in health care and opposes gay marriage and embryonic stem-cell research. Last year, he defended a Catholic school's decision not to re-enroll a lesbian couple's children.

Critics of his tenure in Colorado complain that he fought hard to block efforts to extend the time that child sex-abuse victims have to file suit. Chaput said he did so because he didn't want the church treated differently under the law than anyone else.

Chaput succeeds Cardinal Justin F. Rigali, who traveled the world as a translator for three popes and had been expected to land a job in Rome but will instead retire to Tennessee after eight turbulent years leading the archdiocese.

A city grand jury this year excoriated Rigali and his predecessor, Cardinal Anthony J. Bevilacqua, finding that they protected church interests over those of victims.

Rigali, 76, apologized for any shortcomings at a joint news conference Tuesday morning, a few hours after the pope announced Chaput's appointment. "If I have offended anyone in any way, I am deeply sorry," he said. "I apologize for any weaknesses on my part in representing Christ and the church."

In a stunning development this spring, Ana Maria Cantazaro, chairwoman of Rigali's internal investigative panel on abuse by priests, published an essay saying the cardinal and his bishops "failed miserably at being open and transparent" about problem priests.

The archdiocese now finds itself defending against the first criminal indictment ever filed against a U.S. church official over the priest sex-abuse scandal. Monsignor William J. Lynn, 60, could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted of child endangerment and conspiracy.

Two priests, an ex-priest and a former Catholic school teacher are charged in the same case with rape. Three of them raped the same boy, starting when he was a 10-year-old altar boy in 1998, the indictment charges.

The grand jury also accused church officials of keeping 37 clergy in active ministry despite credible complaints they sexually abused young people or showed other signs of troubling behavior. The allegations came nearly a decade after U.S. bishops had promised to oust all predators from ministry.

Pope Benedict XVI accepted Rigali's resignation more than a year after it was tendered, as required, at age 75. He remains a cardinal.