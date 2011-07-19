MELE, Jane (Grassia)

MELE - Jane (nee Grassia)

July 17, 2011. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Mele; loving mother of Anthony (Donna) Mele of Georgia, and Dawn Mele; loving grandmother of Samuel and Alexa Mele; dear sister of the late Sonny (Virginia) Grassia and a niece Cheryl Grassia. Friends are invited to attend A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 AM at Holy Angels Church (Chapel), 348 Porter Ave. Private entombment, Elmlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2805 Wherle Dr. # 6, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227. Arrangements by THE DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com