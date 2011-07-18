Why the plan for one Buffalo high school matters so much

When then-Education Commissioner David Steiner came to Buffalo last September, his visit to Lafayette High School made quite an impression on him:

Steiner said he was troubled by what he saw at Lafayette. "We have to say very frankly that our concerns remain, because it wasn't clear that everyone was on the same page" regarding exactly how that school would be changed to better serve students, he said.

I've never heard much in the way of details about that visit, other than that "there wasn't much learning going on" there that day. Whatever transpired seemed to get the state's top ed officials personally interested in Buffalo schools.

Soon after that visit, the state rejected Buffalo's school improvement grant application for Lafayette and six other schools.

Eventually, the district won approval for four of those schools. But Lafayette was not one of them.

Instead, Lafayette won a $300,000 planning grant. (So did Riverside and Burgard.) District officials had most of 2010-11 to put together solid turnaround plans for those schools.

(The district opted for what's known as a transformation model at Burgard and Riverside, keeping in place the staff and leadership at each of those buildings but introducing changes in the approach and program. While it remains to be seen whether the state will approve the plans for those schools, there have been no major concerns or objections raised locally.)

Back in March, when a state review team visited Lafayette, one of the things it noted was that:

During their focus group session, teachers indicated that there was not a clear and well-delineated plan in place for the school to prepare itself for the implementation of one of the four school improvement models.

That was literally within days of when district officials announced that they planned to implement a model at Lafayette that involved replacing the principal and half the staff.

But because teachers union President Phil Rumore vowed not to sign off on that plan, the Board of Education convinced the superintendent to shift gears and instead implement a plan there and at other schools that instead involves hiring an outside group to run the school.

The board has since opted to hire Buffalo State College to run Lafayette.

This whole concept of having an outside group come in and run a district school is pretty much brand new -- so it's anyone's guess at this point whether any plans that involve outside groups will be approved, whether in Buffalo or elsewhere in the state.

But a couple of things set the Lafayette application apart, even from other plans that involve outside groups.

The college predicated its proposal on having 10 key conditions met. (It was the only outside group to submit a proposal to Buffalo with any conditions, much less so many. Read the full proposal here.) It's not yet clear whether the state will find those conditions acceptable.

And Superintendent James Williams -- before the board approved Buff State's proposal -- said he did not think the college's proposal would fly, seeing as it built in an 8 percent grant administration fee right off the top. (This is standard practice for SUNY schools; the SUNY Research Foundation automatically builds in that percentage for grant management.)

Sometime before Aug. 1, the State Education Department needs to decide whether it's going to approve school improvement grant applications for five Buffalo schools. The federal government has given Albany until July 31 to decide whether to award $2 million a year, for three years, to each of the persistently lowest-achieving schools in the state.

Certainly, the fate of all five of Buffalo's applications is important. (The city has nine PLA schools currently eligible for funding, but officials opted not to submit applications for four or them.)

But the fate of Lafayette's application seems likely to be the most telling.

It seems one of two things will happen at Lafayette:

- The district's plan for the school will be approved, which will indicate that the state is confident in the decision to bring in an outside group to run Lafayette -- and is confident in Buffalo State's ability to tackle the challenge.

That could pave the way for more colleges and universities to get involved with turning around local schools.

Or:

- The state will not approve the plan, suggesting that even with an extra year, the district is unable to put together an acceptable plan.

If that happens, it will force Albany's hand. For months, state officials have threatened that if each PLA school does not have solid plans in place for September, Albany would revoke the registration of those schools.

While the other schools might be able to negotiate a planning year if their plans are denied, that seems all but impossible for Lafayette, which already got a year -- and $300,000 -- to plan.

So, if Albany denies the plan for Lafayette, will state officials actually follow through and revoke its registration? Or were they just lobbing idle threats?

- Mary Pasciak