SMITH, Jonathan M.

SMITH - Jonathan M. Age 23, June 27, 2011, survived by wife Amanda (Gurbacki); dear father of Madison, Chase and Peyton; son of William and Darlene Smith; brother of John, Cathy, Sam, Jill, Sara, Hayley, Richard, Daniel, Zabrina and Bill's extended family; survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; son-in-law of Jeffrey (Sharon) Gurbacki; brother-in-law of Nicole, Michelle, Elizabeth. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. Thursday 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held Friday 10 AM in New Covenant Tabernacle, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda.