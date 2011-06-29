VESTER, James W. Sr.

VESTER - James W. Sr. June 24 2011; beloved husband of Jean M. (Heintz) Vester; dearest father of Susan Vester and the late James Vester Jr.; grandfather of Jaren Vester; brother of Robert C. Vester. No prior visitation. Friends invited to a memorial service Thursday June 30, 2011 at 2 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence, NY 14032. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Online registry TheDietrichFuneralHome.com