AROUND THE STATE

Woman in collision with police vehicle dies

MALTA (AP) -- Authorities said Tuesday a woman whose car collided with a State Police vehicle on an upstate New York road last weekend has died.

State police said Lisa Marie Favaro, 30, died Monday in Albany Medical Center. The Glens Falls Post-Star reported that Favaro had recently moved back to her hometown of Warrensburg from Killeen, Texas.

Troopers said the crash occurred Saturday night on Route 9 in the Saratoga County town of Malta, 20 miles north of Albany.

Police said Trooper Richard Mancini swerved to avoid a vehicle that pulled out in front of him and collided head-on with Favaro's car.

Favaro's passenger, Christopher Favaro, 28, of Ballston Spa, was treated in a hospital for minor injuries. Information on how the Favaros are related wasn't available.

Mancini was treated and released.

***

Vendors have beef about cheese rules

NEW YORK (AP) -- Dairy farmers who sell hand-crafted cheese at New York farmers' markets say the state is taking the art and the ease out of artisanal cheese.

Under a new interpretation of food-processing regulations by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, vendors at open-air stands must sell only prewrapped cheese, rather than cutting off a wedge from a wheel of cheddar or gouda.

Cheryl Huber, assistant director of New York City's Greenmarket, which runs farmers' markets in all five boroughs, said Greenmarket learned of the reinterpretation last winter.

The rules say that open-air vendors can only slice their cheese to order if they have an enclosed space and a three-compartment sink with hot and cold running water.

Cheese vendors said the state rules are hurting their business.

"Who wants to buy pre-packaged artisanal cheese?" said Eran Wajswol of Valley Shepherd Creamery in Long Valley, N.J., who sells at New York farmers' markets. "For us it was what I call a game ender."