WURTZ, Kathryn M. (Brauch)

WURTZ - Kathryn M. (nee Brauch)

June 26, 2011, wife of the late John J. Wurtz; mother of Mrs. Nadine (Mark) Stockholm, Doug (Dawn) and James (Karla) Wurtz; grandmother of Tricia, Jon, Lauren, Peter, Chelsey, Jace, Jillian, Megan and Jackson; great-grandmother of Brandon, Mackenzie and Kaylynn; sister of Mrs. Verna Mackenzie and the late Richard and Carlton Brauch. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein, (same location as Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home), Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM and are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Crossroads Lutheran Church, 4640 Main St., Snyder, Thursday at 10 AM followed with interment in Colden Cemetery, Colden, NY at 12:30 PM. Gifts in Mrs. Wurtz's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo appreciated.