Sidewalk plowing proposal to be aired

A pair of ideas that surfaced at a gathering of Clarence Hollow business owners will be brought before the Town Board tonight.

Town Councilman Joseph Weiss said he will raise the idea of a sidewalk plowing program in Clarence Hollow and possibly some other parts of the town, as well as whether to hire an events planner to help organize and promote events in the town.

Both topics arose at a Clarence Hollow Association meeting held last week for business owners to share ideas for improving their Main Street business corridor.

Clarence Hollow Association president Jeff Baran said sidewalk clearing is an ongoing wintertime concern. Sidewalks in front of some properties go unshoveled, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk a straight path.

Weiss said he might suggest a sidewalk plowing program for Clarence Hollow and some other business areas of the town, such as Clarence Center. Among the details to be discussed is how such a program would be funded.

Baran noted Amherst is preparing to launch its own sidewalk-clearing program. Amherst will create "sidewalk snow relief districts," where the town will plow homeowner and commercial sidewalks along major roads that are tough to keep open because of snow dumped by plow trucks.

Weiss said he views plowing the sidewalks in Clarence Hollow as part of a larger strategy. "You need places to go," he said. "We'd like to have more destination shops in that area."

Weiss said he will also raise the idea of hiring an events planner who would help organize and promote the variety of events held in the town put on by volunteers. The goal would be to help raise the profile of the events to draw more visitors from out of town, he said.

