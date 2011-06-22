RUCHSER, Phyllis C. (Lorence)

Of West Seneca, NY, June 21, 2011; beloved wife of the late George A.; dearest mother of Gregory (Mary), Deborah (Arthur) Kane, Bruce, Nancy (Daniel) Manning and Thomas; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Earl (Carole) Lorence. Family present Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where funeral services will be held Friday morning at 9:00. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined.