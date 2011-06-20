Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

1. CHILD CUSTODY

The Dodgers split a pair Friday -- owner Frank McCourt and ex-wife Jamie, that is. The contentious divorce settlement's logjam was finally broken, insiders say, when they agreed to joint custody of the batboys.

2. WHAT IN TAR NATION?

North Carolina football players rang up 395 parking tickets -- to the tune of $13,185 -- in just 3 1/2 years, according to documents released by the school. And if they walked off 15 yards for each infraction, the Tar Heels would total 3.4 miles in penalties.

3. TAP-DANCING

"Psychology professor gives an in-depth explanation detailing why sports fans riot," noted Fark.com. "He could have saved a lot of time and just said 'beer.' "

4. WHEN DONKEYS FLY

Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, on pro sports' longest losing spell: "Over the last generation, waiting for the Pirates to win has been like waiting for a toxic dump site to sprout tulips."

5. ULTIMATE THREAT

Rioting in Vancouver after the Canucks' Game Seven loss on Wednesday night was finally quelled when police brought in:

a) The riot squad.

b) The Boston Bruins.

-- Dwight Perry, Seattle Times