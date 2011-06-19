AROUND THE STATE

> WHITE PLAINS

3 passengers killed in small plane crash

NEW YORK (AP) -- A small plane crashed about a mile from a suburban airport Saturday, bursting into flames and killing three people on board.

Investigators were trying to determine if a fourth person also died in the crash near Westchester County Airport in White Plains, north of New York City, authorities said.

The Cessna 210 took off from the airport shortly after 1 p.m., bound for Montauk, about 100 miles east, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Holly Baker said.

Soon after, the plane's pilot radioed to advise he was returning to the airport.

But, Baker said, the plane plummeted to the ground in Armonk before reaching the runway and burst into flames.

Baker could not immediately say who owned the plane.

-----

> NEW YORK CITY

In rare move, man listed as 9/1 1 victim

NEW YORK (AP) -- A man who died last year of lung disease was added Friday to the official list of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

New York City's medical examiner ruled that Jerry Borg, 63, of Manhattan, who died in December, was killed by complications caused by a lung condition he got from inhaling dust from the collapse of the World Trade Center.

The death brings the official count of World Trade Center attack victims to 2,753.

Thousands of people have blamed health problems on trade center dust, but Borg is only the third victim to be added to the medical examiner's list of Sept. 11 victims.