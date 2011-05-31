Afghanistan toll rises in attacks by Taliban

Taliban suicide bombers blew up two vehicles Monday in the western city of Herat, killing at least five Afghans, displaying the militants' reach into an area considered secure enough to revert soon to government control from NATO.

Also Monday, four NATO service members were killed -- two in a bomb attack in the east, one when a helicopter made a hard landing in the south and the other when an Afghan soldier turned his gun on his NATO colleague.

The turncoat attack happened on an Afghan army base in southern Uruzgan province, and the shooter escaped, said Abdul Hamid Wardak, the Afghan army commander for southern Afghanistan.

NATO confirmed that one of its service members was killed by a man in an Afghan army uniform but did not provide further details.

In Herat, a suicide attacker blew up a car at the gates of an Italian military base. Five Italian soldiers were injured, one of them critically, Italian Defense Minister Ignazio La Russa said.

A second explosion ripped through a bus stop at a busy downtown intersection in the normally peaceful western city, and at least one other explosion was heard near the Italian base, officials said.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attacks in a phone call to the Associated Press.

Herat, western Afghanistan's largest city, is one of seven areas scheduled to be handed over to Afghan control in July as the first step toward transitioning nationwide security responsibility from international forces to Afghan troops by 2014. Attacks are rare in the city, though a number of violence-prone districts lie on its outskirts.

Attacks around Afghanistan have been increasing since the Taliban announced its spring offensive, with strikes on Kabul, the main southern city of Kandahar and in the north.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said last week that plans to hand over control of seven areas to Afghan soldiers in July remain on course, despite new insurgent attacks.

An Afghan police officer and four civilians were killed in the explosions in Herat, said Raouf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the regional police commander. He said more than 20 people were injured.

Gunfire followed the attack at the Italian base. Ahmadi said two gunmen holed up in a nearby residential building. Sporadic shooting followed for hours before Afghan security forces shot and killed the attackers, he said.

In Kabul, NATO officials apologized for an airstrike Saturday that inadvertently killed women and children, saying that they thought that only insurgents were in the targeted compound when they ordered the attack.

U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. John Toolan, southwest regional commander, issued an official apology early Monday on behalf of Gen. David H. Petraeus and Lt. Gen. David M. Rodriguez, the top coalition commanders, for the civilian deaths in Saturday's attack.

The Afghan government has said 14 civilians were killed, including at least 10 children and two women.