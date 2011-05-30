Air war in shadow of Himalayas

Before heading overseas to fight in World War II, Nick Willett's military journey took him to one of the prettiest spots in the Buffalo Niagara region, though it would be decades before he could appreciate the beauty.

He was briefly stationed at Youngstown's Fort Niagara, bordered by the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario. But the long stretches of green fields and waterways didn't strike the fancy of a 19-year-old.

His plans to become an attorney had been interrupted by a draft notice from the Army. He scored high on a battery of tests and was shipped off to California to begin flight school.

Now that got his interest.

But after 13 hours of instruction, a flight instructor said he wasn't catching on quickly enough.

"I was disappointed. I had imagined myself flying back home to Buffalo before going to war," Willett said.

But there wasn't much time to sulk. He was sent to Scott Field in southwestern Illinois for radio school, then toYuma, Ariz., "for flexible gunnery school," where he mastered a .50-caliber machine gun.

After that, it was on to Columbia, S.C., where he was assigned to a crew and flew practice bombing missions over Myrtle Beach.

From there, it was on to India, but only briefly.

"We were sent to Warazup in northern Burma," Willett said, "where there was a short runway." But not much else, except for jungles.

"The runway was so short, and we were carrying 1,000 pounds in bombs," he recalled. "As we got to the end of the runway, the pilot would pull up the stick, and we hoped we'd get in the air."

They always managed to get aloft, and Willett participated in 53 bombing missions, each of which last about four hours.

Aerial bombardment became a way of life.

"We'd go out in the morning, come back and have lunch," he said, "and then go back out in the afternoon."

Their targets were in central Burma, where the Japanese were still in control. The flight route they took was above the foothills of the Himalayas. Because of mountains' unpredictable air currents, the plane sometimes dropped 100 feet at a time, and more than once, Willett whacked his head on the ceiling of the craft.

"We'd come in at about 150 to 200 feet in the air and drop 500 bombs on bridges," he said. "The bombs had a delayed 9- to 10-second fuse."

Was it nerve-racking?

"It was interesting," he said. "I'll tell you that."

On what turned out to be his most dangerous mission, Willett was, without explanation, switched at the last minute from serving on the B-25 that would lead the attack on an airstrip that the Japanese had seized from the British.

"I was upset that I wasn't with my crew on the lead plane," he said. "We had flown at least 10 missions together."

The unexplained switch saved his life.

"In the briefing before leaving, the British had said they removed [the enemy's] 40 mm radar-controlled guns," he said. "But when the lead plane was flying just about 150 feet above the runway, those guns locked on the plane, and it came off the bombing run in flames.

"The pilot in that plane radioed our pilot and said he wasn't going to make it and so he would crash into the gun. The whole crew was killed. I felt bad for them, but I was certainly grateful I wasn't on the plane."

Willett's plane lost one of its two engines to the 40 mm anti-aircraft gun but managed to return safely.

After every mission, each of the crew members was rewarded with two shots of whiskey, but Willett wasn't a drinker.

"I usually gave my shots to the mail clerk," he said, "but on that day, I drank the shots down like they were water."

After leaving the military, he finished his undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame. He then attended Georgetown University Law Center and for more than 50 years after that maintained a real estate law practice in Buffalo, retiring at the ripe old age of 80.

Oh, by the way, that 19 year-old Army draftee who didn't pay much attention to the beauty of Fort Niagara? He returned there over the years to "take a lot of photographs."

***

Nicholas H. Willett, 88

• Hometown: Buffalo

• Residence: East Amherst

• Branch: Army Air Forces

• Rank: Sergeant

• War zone: China-Burma-India Theater

• Years of service: Jan. 22, 1943, to Aug. 21, 1945

• Most prominent honors: Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, Air Medal, Aerial Gunnery Badge

• Specialty: Radio operator and gunner on B-25 bomber