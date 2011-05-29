Obama's unwanted help; If he can't further the peace process, the president should stay out of it

President Obama's latest foray into the Arab-Israeli peace process has managed to set back the cause of peace, if that's possible. Although he maintains that the U.S. commitment to Israel is "ironclad," Obama managed to anger Israelis, Palestinians and, most important, American supporters of Israel.

Obama started the flap with his May 19 speech at the State Department. He called for Israel's pre-1967 borders -- adjusted by land exchanges -- to be the basis for a new Palestinian state. It marked the first time a president had explicitly backed starting negotiations on the pre-1967 borders and showed him moving toward the Palestinian side. By Sunday, in a speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, he appeared to be trying to sidestep the controversy by stressing that land swaps would adjust the pre-1967 borders, but the damage had been done.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress Tuesday and repeated his rejection of Obama's boundary proposal. In a sign of how flawed Obama's proposal was, Congress interrupted Netanyahu with standing ovations 29 times.

There is good reason for Israel to be concerned. At its narrowest, Israel is only about nine wide. Given the increasing range of the rockets the militantly anti-Israel group

Hamas continues to fire into Israel, the pre-1967 borders are hardly defensible. Obama's tone last week contrasted with candidate Obama's 2008 trip to Israel, when he said: "If somebody was sending rockets into my house where my two daughters sleep at night, I'm going to do everything in my power to stop that. And I would expect Israelis to do the same thing."

Attempting to appear even-handed, Obama repeated some themes that the Palestinians reject, among them recognizing Israel as the Jewish homeland, and dropping their U.N. bid for recognition of an independent Palestine.

The president seems to think the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, is prepared to give up enough land to give Israel defensible borders. Don't hold your breath.

There are other critical issues to resolve, including the future of East Jerusalem and the Palestinian refugees and demilitarizing the Palestinian state. Abbas is not going to give up land before these matters are resolved, nor is Israel going to give up the West Bank.

A more challenging question Obama should have elaborated on is how can there be movement toward peace after the Abbas allowed Hamas to join in a unity government?

Abbas was too weak to be a true partner for peace before joining with Hamas. Now he is partnering with a terrorist organization whose unshakeable policy is the destruction of Israel.

Throughout the past 63 years, since the establishment by the United Nations of the state of Israel, this country has had only one ally it could count on in the Middle East: Israel.

There is a sound basis for this relationship. Israel has been the only democracy in that part of the world. Its policies and the practices of its people often mirror life in the United States. The people of each country can relate to each other in how they live their lives, the importance of education and how they treat women.

Israel has been a great help to the U.S. military from the day they captured a Russian MiG-21 fighter and gave it to the U.S. to examine, to the strong cooperation between each country's intelligence agencies.

The United States, in turn, has provided needed financial help and repeated its stand that it will not desert Israel, which has fought off many attacks by neighboring Arab countries.

Look at how the United States treats its other strong ally in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. In return for oil, the United States has been willing to overlook the hundreds of millions of dollars the Saudis have spent to fund religious schools called madrassas, where the United States is called the devil and Christians are labeled "infidels." There is little freedom in Saudi Arabia. Women of Saudi Arabia have no rights, and cannot even drive. Punishment is brutal and the monarchy is the absolute ruler, deciding who lives and who dies.

So, the question remains, why did Obama choose this way and this time to re-enter the peace process? He claims that time is running out for a peace accord, and he wanted some progress now to head off the vote on a Palestinian state in the U.N. General Assembly. Because the United State has no veto power in the General Assembly, Obama hopes the Palestinians will halt the vote. Again, there seems little chance of Abbas doing that.

Netanyahu's enthusiastic reception in Congress showed how far off the mark Obama is. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said of Obama's stance: "Those negotiations will not happen -- and their terms will not be set -- through speeches, or in the streets, or in the media. No one should set premature parameters about borders, about building or about anything else."

No matter what Obama claims about his proposals being nothing new, he has shaken the Israelis and American supporters of Israel. Since Israel was created, U.S. presidents have occasionally quarreled with it, but never declared what the nation's boundaries should be. They repeatedly and strongly supported this small democracy with American values, surrounded by kings and dictators of Arab nations that abuse their people. Supported Israel, that is, until Obama.

This president is a magnificent orator, but he is headstrong in forcing his opinion on others. His poll ratings seem to reflect that, with only 50 per cent of the people now approving of his performance.

It may go back to Obama's speech in Cairo nearly two years ago, in which he called for "a new beginning between the United States and Muslims." Perhaps he believes that his latest statements will further that strategy.

We find Obama's stance disappointing. It does not serve well the people of either Israel or the United States.