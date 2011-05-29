NKOTBSB combo takes fans back as the Boys trump the New Kids

At the risk of sounding like Andy Rooney, there's one thing about "the social media" that really gets my goat -- everything is an acronym these days.

Not sure that our society's obsession with hip abbreviations has gone too far? May I present Exhibit A: "NKOTBSB."

No, that's not your VIN number. It's the name of a boy band super group that swung through Buffalo on Saturday night.

The members of New Kids on the Block and the Backstreet Boys have joined forces for a tour and combo greatest hits album, and they gave the HSBC Arena masses exactly what they paid for -- candy-coated R&B jams, sexually suggestive dance moves, and loads of opportunities to bask in the nostalgia and scream like crazy.

Purists would've been slightly irked by the lineup on display. Kevin Richardson is no longer part of Backstreet, and according to Jonathan Knight's Twitter, he was MIA due to injury. But honestly, eight heartthrobs on one stage is more manageable than 10.

After a glut of video montages that listed the members' names at least four times, the group finally hit the elaborate stage, delivering a mash-up of the NKOTB song "Single," the BSB track "The One," and Coldplay's "Viva la Vida."

The octet set-up wasn't as chaotic as I feared, partly due to an extended catwalk that delved deep into the crowd, allowing the groups to share the spotlight evenly.

While the music itself hasn't aged well -- especially those '80s New Kids songs, which sound more like soulless Jackson 5 rip-offs than ever before -- the show's presentation was effective, giving the rabid fans a closer look than they probably thought they'd get. The combination of the catwalk, two pedestals and some tasteful pyrotechnics provided the window dressing that this music needs, without getting ridiculous.

About halfway through the show, after both groups got to strut their stuff on their own, I started to realize that I prefer the Backstreet Boys. There's just a little bit more going on in their songs. Hear me out. "Larger Than Life," beyond being the most interesting moment of the show, is more lyrically intriguing than, say, "Hangin' Tough." It's about how when you love somebody, their every movement becomes all-powerful in your mind. "Hangin' Tough," on the other hand, is about pretending you're from the streets.

I'm not going to get carried away and say their music speaks to me, but when separated from the hoopla of a decade ago, those Backstreet songs have some halfway decent melodies. "Larger Than Life" and "Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely" both went down easy on this night.

Or maybe they just seemed better in the wake of stuff like "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," the New Kids' horrific cover of an old Delfonics song that just should not be. The four-piece backup band, which delivered this music admirably all night long, did its best to bring the soul back into the cut, giving it a synth funk twist that sounded like something from "Purple Rain." But even The Revolution couldn't compensate for Jordan Knight's falsetto, which is as embarrassing as ever.

This night wasn't about the music, though. It was about remembering a simpler time, when pop stars were so important to you, the mere mention of their names would make you feel something. And judging by the non-stop screams that filled the arena on this night, often making it hard to hear the music itself, thousands of people were having a hell of a time reminiscing.

