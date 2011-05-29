BUTCH, Christopher J.

BUTCH - Christopher J. May 26, 2011, of Tonawanda, NY; beloved husband of Carol R. (nee Franke); dear father of Luke E. Butch and Joy R. Butch; brother of Joseph (Diane), Katherine (James) Arena and Deborah Butch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services Tuesday at 10 AM from the SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy, 839-5990 (same location as Harry A. Wedekindt Funeral Home.) Relatives and friends are invited to

attend. Family will be present Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WNY Parkinsons Assn. or the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery.