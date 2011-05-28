STENGEL, Robert A.

STENGEL - Robert A. May 24, 2011, of Bloomfield, NJ, son of the late Carl and Anna Stengel; brother of Carl (late Marie), Dr. James (late Ellen), Father Paul and Sister Carleen (nee Anna Marie) Stengel, OSF; uncle of Mary Theresa, Michael (Beth), Dr. Peter (Dr. Karen) and the late Nancy Stengel; great-uncle of Kallie, Meghan and Mira Stengel. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Saturday (May 28) from St. John the Baptist RC Church, Boston, NY, at 10 AM. Arrangements by WURTZ

FUNERAL HOME.