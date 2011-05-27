It's unanimous: Council likes district remap plan; For first time in 40 years, lawmakers agree on shape of city

For the first time in decades, Buffalo lawmakers have unanimously supported a redistricting plan that changes Common Council boundaries to reflect a shrinking city.

While Mayor Byron W. Brown still must hold a public hearing before deciding whether he will support the redistricting plan, Thursday's 9-0 vote by the Council would seem to make the map vetoproof.

Council President David A. Franczyk's Fillmore District would see the most profound boundary changes because of a huge population decline since 2000. Franczyk said he can't believe that city lawmakers have unanimously rallied around a single map for the first time in at least 40 years.

Masten Council Member Demone A. Smith addressed the point vividly. "Trying to get all nine Council members to support [a single map] is like trying to herd a group of cats," he quipped shortly before Thursday's vote.

The Council made numerous revisions to a map that was recommended by a nine-member volunteer citizens commission. The changes made by lawmakers included efforts to keep numerous neighborhoods within one Council district. The revisions included:

*Keeping some neighborhoods near the Peace Bridge in the Niagara District. Residents who live in the Fargo Estates and Prospect Hill neighborhoods objected to plans to shift the areas to the Ellicott District.

*Revisions to some southern boundaries that will keep the Hickory Woods neighborhood and some other streets in South Buffalo in the South District.

*Making all of Allentown part of the Fillmore District. Under the map recommended by the citizens panel, parts of Allentown and the West Village were split between the Fillmore and Ellicott districts. Allentown is currently in Ellicott.

"We didn't want to see our area fractured," said neighborhood activist Thomas Gleed. "This map gives us the ability to work with one Council member."

*Reunifying the Linwood-Oxford area in one district. The neighborhood is currently split between the Delaware and Niagara districts. Under the new boundaries, the entire neighborhood would be placed in the Ellicott District.

*Placing more streets in Elmwood Village's Bidwell neighborhood in the Delaware District, ones that are currently in the North District.

But one of the most contentious neighborhood-related debates did not produce any boundary changes. Many residents in Parkside's Vernon Triangle neighborhood near Amherst and Main streets are upset that their area would be moved from the Delaware District to Masten. Opponents said the change would divide the Parkside community into two districts.

"More representation on the Council does not guarantee better representation," Vernon Place resident Jeanine Conley Baran said in a letter to lawmakers.

"And most importantly, it does not guarantee funding for necessary programs, especially when you are competing with dire poverty as the [Vernon] Triangle would be in Masten."

Delaware Council Member Michael J. LoCurto said lawmakers spent considerable time trying to find ways to keep all of Parkside in one district.

"We just couldn't make the numbers work," LoCurto said, noting that districts must be approximately equivalent in population.

Council Majority Leader Richard A. Fontana of Lovejoy said lawmakers had a powerful incentive to approve new boundaries in a timely fashion. If a new map is not approved in time for the fall elections, when all Council members face voters, they might have to run again next year.

"Without [new boundaries], we might have to run again next year, there would be weighted voting [in the Council], and it would be a mess in city government," Fontana said.

Fontana praised the work of the Buffalo Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment.

"They gave us an excellent template to work from," he said.

