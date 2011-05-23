The Grammar Guru

The skunk stuck his head out of the hole momentarily, just long enough to make sure no one else was around. Then he went back down and brought up a pair of silver slippers he'd found in some garbage.

Excitedly, he carried the slippers to the hole of his best friend, where he put them down and called, "Sy! Look what I found! You won't believe it!"

There was no response, and the skunk was sure his friend was home. He pounded his paw on the ground momentarily; when there still was no response, he put his face close to the hole and hollered, "Come on out, Sy! I'll only take up your precious time momentarily!"

Slowly, the skunk in the hole climbed out. His eyes were half shut and his hair, messed up. "Whatever you want better be good, Alan!" he sniped.

Alan held up the silver slippers. "These must be worth a fortune!"

Sy held his response momentarily. Then he said, "Bedroom slippers? You woke me up for bedroom slippers??"

Alan glared at him. Finally, clutching the slippers, he said, "Tell you what. You call me when you're in a better mood," and he scurried away, mumbling things even skunks should leave un-mumbled.

Remember: momentarily = for a moment, not in a moment.

***

Quiz

Right or Wrong?

1) The dentist's assistant came out to address the crowded waiting room. "So sorry," she said. "We'll be with you momentarily."

2) Momentarily, the thief paused outside the bank. Then he walked away.

3) After finishing his speech, the candidate stood there momentarily, so the audience could express its appreciation.

*

Answers

1) wrong ("What, I wait for 90 minutes and then he's only going to spend two minutes with me? I think not!" said the dentist's wife, and she got up and left.)

2) correct (The fact that there were seven guards standing outside the bank might have influenced his decision.)

3) correct (When no one applauded, the candidate made a rude remark and left the stage. As it turned out, 40 people in the audience voted for him.)