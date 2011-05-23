Shedding one grit for another

While it might seem that going off to war would be a more dangerous occupation than factory work, an argument can be made in Tom Higgins' case that he was taking a step up in life.

The 20-year-year old high school dropout quit his job at what then was Donner-Hanna Coke Corp. in South Buffalo and enlisted in the Marines to do battle against the North Koreans and the Chinese.

On his last day of work at the plant that roasted coal into coke for steel-making, Higgins deposited his filthy factory clothes in a shed attached to his parents' home on St. Stephens Place.

Hey, who knows? He might need the duds after he returned home from the Korean War.

"Later, when my mother found the clothes, she couldn't believe how filthy they were from working in that plant. It's a wonder that I didn't get black lung," Higgins says.

He and his friend Tom Magner joined an all-Western New York platoon of Marines, which graduated from training at Parris Island, S.C., on March 17, 1951. Irish to the core, Higgins notes that boot camp concluded on St. Patrick's Day.

About a month later, he was sitting in an old Pullman car on a troop train heading out West. After receiving advanced training at Camp Pendleton, which provided him with a chance to see a bit of California, he was on a troop ship headed to Pusan, South Korea, where he was assigned to I Battery, 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

"I said, 'What outfit is this?' and a guy told me, 'You're in artillery.' I said 'I'm infantry, and I don't know a thing about artillery.' He said, 'You'll learn soon enough.' "

That same day in July 1951 when he arrived on Korean soil, Higgins got his first airplane ride. "They flew us up to the main line of resistance, the MLR," he recalls, "and after we got off the plane, we went north by truck to the front lines where the battery was located."

It took about a week for him to master a 105 mm howitzer.

"We were in a place called artillery valley," he says. "There were guns all over the place, and there was shooting all the time."

Members of his six-gun battery, temporarily attached to the 2nd Army Division, aka the Indian Head Division, would come so close to running out of artillery rounds that when a supply truck arrived, "we would unload it and take the shells right out of the cases and put them into the guns."

Forward observation teams radioed coordinates on enemy locations. "They were our eyes and ears" for targeting, Higgins points out, and those teams often paid dearly.

"All three of our observation teams had casualties. One radio operator was killed and two were wounded in one battle alone," he says. "They desperately needed radio operators and they were looking around for volunteers. Since I was infantry-trained, I volunteered. To this day, I don't know why."

When he was receiving training in how to operate a radio, Higgins recalls, a sergeant took him aside to a cornfield for instruction. It would prove to be a sign of just how dangerous his new job was. Enemy soldiers were always on the lookout for radio operators who gave away their positions.

"We came under artillery fire," Higgins remembers. "I laid on the ground and said about a dozen Hail Marys."

At 170 pounds, Higgins carried the 69-pound radio on his back, and unbeknown to him, his fellow Marines nicknamed him "69-pound Higgins." At 6-feet-3, he was more than just skinny.

"I wasn't wide enough to bless myself," Higgins says.

On the mountainous battle lines along the east coast of the Korean peninsula, not far from what would eventually become the demilitarized zone on the 38th parallel, he bumped into a friend, Joe Kenefick, a graduate of Bishop Timon High School in Buffalo.

"He shouted 'Hey, Tom,' and I said, 'Who are you?' I didn't recognize him because he was filthy and had a three- or four-day beard. He told me who he was, and I said, 'Joe, how are you doing?' He said, 'Jeez, Tom, they're trying to kill me.' "

Higgins participated in three major battles, and he describes himself as blessed. Why? There were about 36,500 U.S. war deaths in Korea, yet he never suffered even a scratch, though there were many close calls.

"We could hear the enemy's mortars leaving the tubes, and you can't hide from the mortar," he says. "A good mortar man can put it in your back pocket. The ground would shake under your feet."

Death was everywhere.

"We wound up burying a lot of the enemy. They were left to rot wherever they died," he says. "You bury them for sanitation purposes. You don't want to be looking at them."

In the harsh winter, that wasn't always possible. The earth froze solid, and sometimes so did the weapons.

Among his proudest moments was when the 1st Marine Division was stationed north of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and the Chinese and North Korean troops hesitated to take on the Leathernecks.

Recalling a three-day break from the front lines, he said:

"I was bathing myself in a stream after not having a shower for about a month," he recalls, "and I saw helicopters landing and taking off, and there were all these young dead Marines shot. and I thought that could have been me."

The casualties had come from the area where he had been serving before his brief respite. So again, Higgins counted his blessings, and after 12 months, he made it home in one piece.

When he returned to civilian life, he didn't need those dirty clothes from when he worked at the coke ovens in South Buffalo. He instead put on the crisp blue uniform of a Buffalo police officer. His 42-year career in law enforcement included 11 years as Erie County sheriff.

As for joining the Marines as a high school dropout, Higgins says with a measure of pride that he eventually remedied his lack of formal education. He earned an associate degree at what was then Erie County Technical Institute, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Buffalo State College and, finally, in May 1996, a master's degree in history, also at Buff State.

***

Thomas F. Higgins, 81

Hometown: Lackawanna

Residence: South Buffalo

Branch: Marine Corps

Rank: Corporal

War zone: Korea

Years of service: Jan. 15, 1951, to Jan. 15, 1954

Most prominent honors: Korean Service Medal with three battle stars; United Nations Ribbon, U.S. Presidential Unit Citation and South Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal

Specialties: Infantry and artillery