Diva's back with tips from life with baby

Oh baby, it's good to be back.

As some sharp MoneySmart readers guessed months ago, my leave of absence was a maternity leave. And in true Discount Diva fashion, little baby Chloe did not disappoint.

She came out clutching a penny.

Just kidding. But she did considerately time her arrival to coincide with Veterans Day. That way, when her grandpa takes her out to Denny's for birthday breakfast in the years to come, they'll both get free Grand Slams.

Now that I'm a mom, I can spot family-related bargains from a mile away. So expect more of that. But for now, I'll just share a few of the tidbits I've picked up over the last six months.

*Forget special stain removers. Plain white bar soap works wonders on poop stains. Just rinse everything out, then rub the white soap into the stain under hot running water.

*You probably don't need to buy special infant laundry detergent, either. All Free and Clear is made for sensitive baby skin, is hypoallergenic and doesn't have perfumes or dyes. You can get a 100-ounce bottle for about $8, while a bottle of Dreft would cost about $16. You can often find coupons, too.

Truthfully, studies have found there's no need to use a different laundry detergent for baby's clothes than you would use for your own, so if your baby doesn't have allergy or skin issues, you can probably use just about anything.

*I've gotten along fine without a Wet Wipe Warmer. I'm not knocking anyone who prefers warming up a wipe prior to it making contact with their baby's bottom. But to me, wipe warmers symbolize all the unnecessary products advertisers tell moms they need to buy when, in most cases, what they really need to do is make the most of every cent.

*Teething rings made in China scare me. After the numerous recalls and related deaths, I won't even buy Chinese-made dog food. It's almost impossible to find teethers made in the United States and, while I love Sophie the Giraffe made by French company Vulli, I'm not too keen on spending $20 on it.

Our pediatrician suggested giving Chloe a cold, washcloth to chomp on. Problem solved! She loves it.

*Baby socks do not stay on baby feet. Especially when your baby has Sasquatch feet like mine does.

There's a product called Stay Put Socks!, but it's basically a $4 rubber band.

Enter Target's private label brand Circo. Circo's Gripper Socks are soft and comfy, they stay in place and you can get a six-pack for $4.99. Our friend Sue even got Chloe a cool pink pair with little skulls and crossbones.

*If you're a parent, you need a will and life insurance. Right now.

The My Brest Friend nursing pillow is worlds better than the Boppy, in my opinion. The added back support alone is well worth the extra 5 to 10 bucks.

