HARWELL, Patricia Coble

HARWELL - Patricia Coble Departed this life May 18, 2011, in Rochester, NY, wife of James L. Harwell; loving mother of Donell Lee, Renee D. Crosby, Jimmie Coble, III, Patricia Y. Glasco of Chamberburg, PA, Parish (Alisa J.) Fitzgerald, Sr. and Tasha C. Coble; also survived by 23 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday 11 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delevan Ave. where Funeral Services will follow 12 Noon. Rev. William Gillison, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.