HARTNETT, Aaron Patrick

HARTNETT - Aaron Patrick Of Orchard Park, NY, May 21, 2011, cherished son of Sharon (late Ted) Eisenhut and William T. Hartnett, Sr.; dearest father of Crystal M. (Daniel) and Aaron J. Hartnett; grandfather of Aydan and Kylee; brother of William T. (Lisa) Hartnett, Jr., Deborah A. (Sandi) Vitello, Todd M. (Lisa), Glen M. (Carol), Theodore H. (Stasia) Eisenhut; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.