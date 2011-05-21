Sister Claudia Malenga, teacher and nursing home minister; Dec. 18, 1921 -- May 19, 2011

Sister Claudia Malenga, a teacher, parish visitor and nursing home minister, died Thursday in Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after an extended illness. She was 89.

Born Louise Malenga in Falconer, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on Sept. 8, 1942, and pronounced her vows on Aug. 29, 1943. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College in 1964.

Her 35 years as a primary-grade teacher took her to parish schools in Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Alden, Buffalo, Salamanca and Dunkirk. After serving as activities director at St. Vincent Home in Dunkirk, from 1979 to 1991, she began pastoral work at St. John/Our Lady of Loretto Parish in Falconer. Besides visiting shut-ins, she worked at Lutheran and Heritage nursing homes. She moved to the Clarence Residence in 2010.

Survivors include a sister, Lorraine, and a brother, Eugene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 7 p.m. today in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence.

