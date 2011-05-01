NEWHOUSE, Joan (Swartzenberg)

NEWHOUSE - Joan (nee Swartzenberg)

April 28, 2011, beloved wife of Howard E. Newhouse; loving mother of James (Lynne), Anne Marie (Gary) Golden and John (Christine) Newhouse; grandmother of Jennifer Newhouse and Emily Golden; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 AM at Christ the King Church, One Lamarck Dr., Amherst 14226. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com