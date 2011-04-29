Robert Schintzius, medical company sales manager; July 3, 1925 -- April 26, 2011

Robert H. Schintzius, a sales manager for a medical company and a youth sports administrator, died Tuesday in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 85.

Mr. Schintzius, of Williamsville, was born in Buffalo and graduated from Fosdick Masten Park High School in 1943. He then enlisted in the Army, serving as a ranger in the 1272nd Combat Engineer Battalion, which participated in the Normandy and Central Europe campaigns in World War II.

He was a member of Post 416, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

After his military service, Mr. Schintzius earned a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Buffalo. While at UB, he was active in all sports, but injuries curtailed a promising athletic career.

He was elected the first undergraduate to serve on the Athletic Committee at UB and remained a supporter of UB athletics until his death.

Mr. Schintzius was accepted into medical school in 1950 but, because of financial constraints in his family, embarked instead in a career at McKesson Corp. He retired as manager of hospital sales in 1987 after 37 years.

His proudest achievement centered around his involvement in developing youth sports in Amherst, including football and baseball programs when he was president of the North Forest Civic Association in the 1960s.

For more than 40 years through 2009, he served as a member of the association and managed the building of a sports complex at Maple and North Forest roads where young people played sports for many years.

He received the Dick Offenhamer Award in 1984 for his contributions to sports in Western New York. He also was inducted into Amherst's Avenue of Athletes in 1993.

Mr. Schintzius also was involved in athletics at Sweet Home High School, where his children attended school, and his youngest son, Paul, coached the boys basketball team for many years.

He met his wife, the former Donna Beck, in 1949 on the Canadiana while it was bound for Crystal Beach. They were married in 1951 and were two days away from celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary before his death.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, David, Robert and Paul.

Services are private.

