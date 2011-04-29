It's show time

Here's what you need to know about Decorators' Show House 2011:

*Where: Bayliss-Oshei Residence, 360 Depew Ave., in Buffalo's Central Park community.

*When: Saturday through May 22.

*Hours: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays for tours.

*Tickets: $20 at the door. Today is the last day to purchase advance-sale tickets at Wegmans for $15.

*Restrictions: No infants or children under age 10. No cameras. The house is not wheelchair-accessible.

*Parking: On the street; pay attention to parking signs.

*Tip: Come the first week to avoid long lines and crowds.

*Additional attractions: Shop at the Shady Oak Shoppe for home and garden accessories, jewelry and more created by local artisans and crafters. Treat yourself to beverages, soups, sandwiches and desserts at Bessie's Cafe.

*For more information: Call Junior League headquarters at 884-8865. Or visit the website at www.jlbuffalo.org.

-- Susan Martin