Jose A. Delgado, horse trainer, driver, breeder; March 2, 1932 -- April 22, 2011

Jose A. Delgado of Springville, a horse trainer, driver, breeder of trotters and owner of his own stable, died Friday in Mercy Hospital. He was 79.

Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Mr. Delgado served in the Puerto Rican National Guard. He came to Western New York in the late 1950s, living in North Collins and Eden, before moving to Springville 25 years ago.

He acquired his license and drove in his first race in 1967.

He bred 10 foals through the years, several of which raced in the Erie County Fair Sire Stakes. His most successful horse was Mysweetbabyjames. Mr. Delgado and his horses won 422 races over his career. He was known for buying inexpensive horses and transforming them to race horses.

He was a New York Yankees fan and loved boxing. He also was able to live his dream of having a house in the country with horses out the back door. His children, Richard, John and the late Fabian, were involved in the horse business with him at one time.

In addition to his sons, he is survived by his wife, Suzette, and two sisters, Della Rivera and Cristina Figueroa.

A memorial service will be at 7:45 p.m. Friday in Lombardo Southtowns Chapel, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

