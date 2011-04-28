Gift picks St. John's

---God's Gift Achiuwa, a 6-foot-8 forward at ECC, officially signed a national letter of intent with St. John's this aftertoon.

Achiuwa, who also considered Cincinnati and Washington, was one of the top remaining big men in the country. His decision to attend St. John's has been rumored since Monday after he returned from an official visit. In the process St. John's coach Steve Lavin beat out close friend Lorenzo Romar for Achiuwa's services. Lavin and Romar were assistants under Jim Harrick during the 90s at UCLA.

"Gift' is a talented frontline player who possesses tremendous size, strength, speed and skill," Lavin said in a statement released by ECC. "He is an ideal fit for our baseline-to-baseline attacking style of play. The maturity Gift gained from two years of junior college basketball with a combined 55-6 record will make him a nice complement to what will be the youngest roster in the country next season. He is fundamentally sound and comes from a program with a tradition of winning, where a strong work ethic, playing hard and discipline is demanded on a daily basis."

