RUTKOWSKI, Eugene L.

RUTKOWSKI - Eugene L. April 24, 2011, beloved husband of Elaine (Talarczyk) Rutkowski; dear brother of the late Chester (Eleanor) Rutkowski; cherished uncle of Suzanne (Stanley) Jarnot; great-uncle of Michelle Jarnot. Funeral services at BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden) Wednesday at 8:30 AM and at St. Casimir's Church at 9:00 AM. Mr. Rutkowski was an Army Veteran of WWII. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Peter D. Stachowski, Director. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com