Donald plays like world's best at The Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- Luke Donald moved a step closer to the No. 1 ranking Friday, shooting a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the lead halfway through The Heritage.

Donald is ranked third now, behind No. 1 Martin Kaymer and No. 2 Lee Westwood. However, Donald would jump to the top with a win at Harbour Town, no matter how Westwood fares this weekend at the Indonesian Masters.

Westwood had a one-stroke lead in Jakarta after the completion of the suspended second round. Kaymer isn't playing this week.

The 33-year-old Donald hasn't let talk of No. 1 distract him through two rounds, finishing at 10-under 132 for a one-shot edge over first-round leader Garrett Willis (69).

Masters runner-up Jason Day (65), defending champion Jim Furyk (66), Camilo Villegas (68) and Chad Campbell (69) were 8 under. Ben Crane (66) and Ian Poulter (66) were three strokes behind Donald.

Donald was the highest ranked of seven players in the world's top 20 competing at what could be the last Heritage. The PGA Tour fixture is seeking a title sponsor, something tour and event officials say is essential to maintaining its place on the schedule for 2012.

***

Kite, Morgan move up

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Tom Kite and Gil Morgan shot a 10-under 62 in better-ball play Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Ted Schulz and Gary Hallberg in the Champions Tour's Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.

Kite and Morgan birdied their first five holes, while Schulz and Hallberg shot a 30 on the back nine at The Club at Savannah Harbor, an island layout in the Savannah River.

The teams of Scott Hoch and Kenny Perry, Hal Sutton and Larry Mize, David Frost and Michael Allen, and Sandy Lyle and Peter Senior opened with 63s.

Kite credited Morgan's putting.

"Doc putted brilliantly today," Kite said. "I had a few balls inside his, but he made those putts and we didn't need mine."

Defending champions Mark O'Meara and Nick Price had a 64. Tom Lehman, a two-time winner this year, teamed with Corey Pavin to also shoot a 64. John Cook and Joey Sindelar had a 65.