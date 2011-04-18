Bisons open homestand after winless Sunday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- The Buffalo Bisons owned a 3-3 record when they left for a five-game road trip last week. They come home to face the Rochester Red Wings at Coca-Cola Field tonight at 6:05 after four straight losses and sit in last place in the North Division of the International league.

The Herd (4-7) dropped a pair of games Sunday to the Pawtucket Red Sox before 5,715 in McCoy Stadium. Pawtucket scored in the 10th inning to win the completion of Saturday night's suspended game, 2-1, then took advantage of eight walks and two Bisons' errors for a 10-6 win in the regularly scheduled game.

Daniel Nava's RBI single, the third Pawtucket hit in the inning against losing pitcher Manny Alvarez (0-1), won the opener which had been suspended after eight innings Saturday.

Josh Stinson (0-1), called up from Double-A Binghamton, started the second game for Buffalo and gave up six runs on six hits and two walks.

After Pawtucket built a 10-2 lead, Buffalo rallied for four runs in the seventh inning and was looking for more with two runners on base and one out. However, Red Sox reliever Rich Hill came on and struck out Lucas Duda and retired Zach Lutz on a pop fly to end the threat.

Hill retired eight of the 10 batters he faced to close out the game.

Right-hander Jenrry Mejia (1-0, 0.00) is Buffalo's scheduled starter tonight against Red Wings right-hander Anthony Swarzak (0-0, 3.12) in the opener of an eight-game homestand. The teams will play a 12:05 p.m. game Tuesday and 1:05 p.m. games Wednesday and Thursday.