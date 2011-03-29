BURNETT, William J.

BURNETT - William J. March 28, 2011, of Hamburg, NY, formerly of Ontario, NY and North Collins, NY. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Keyes) Burnett; loving father of William G. (Gayle), James, Kathleen (William) Larson, Michael, Sharon (Matthew) Moore and the late Cheryl Ann Parsons; grandfather of 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; son of the late William F. (Cecelia) Burnett; brother of the late Floyd, Mary Burnett, Evelyn Bassage and Gladys Burnett; loving uncle of Bonnie Lee (Michael) Doyle and Joyce Burnett. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main Street, (Route 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 11 AM from the North Collins Wesleyan Church, 10470 Bantle Road, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. A Masonic Service will take place Wednesday evening at 8 PM. If desired, memorials may be made to Fortune Lodge #788 or Hospice Buffalo.