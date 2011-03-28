Niagara County Real Estate Transactions
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Niagara County clerk's office for the week ending Feb. 18.
LEWISTON
Center St., Shirley Darin; Robert T. Darin to TCK Holdings, $98,500.
***
LOCKPORT
Davison Road, Stanley Blonkowski; Lillian G. Blonkowski to Aaron S. Class; Christine L. Class, $60,000.
North Transit Road, Michael J. Bellman; Sandra T. Bellman to Jennifer L. Pinto, $52,000.
Hawley St., Laurie L. Costello; Laurie L. Baker to Matthew D. Munn; Anna M. DiPasquale-Munn, $33,000.
Garden St. & Vine St., Mary A. Bishop to Dawn M. Meredith, $30,000.
Genesee St. & South St., Kyon Cha Brundage to David B. Callard, $10,000.
***
TOWN OF LOCKPORT
6674 Wicks Road, Inge Westhoff to Derek E. Wright, $55,000.
***
NIAGARA FALLS
Maple Ave. & Lewiston Road, Thomas V. Lorenzi to Largo Real Estate Advisors Inc., $84,390.
2810 McKoon Ave., Sandra Linnane; Bernard Linnane to Amelia A. Ewing, $51,000.
East Falls St., Mary A. Glemb; Pat A. Stefik; John A. Glemb to Emilio Passucci, $31,000.
Welch Ave., Deutsche Bank to Terrance J. Frankowiak, $14,660.
16th St., Johnny G. Destino; Rachel M. Gee; William J. Gee to Miro Peric, $11,000.
13th St., Janice Reynolds; Gregory S. Mort to Andrew W. Soder; Marion L. Soder, $10,000.
***
NORTH TONAWANDA
Highest price: $125,000
Average price: $77,211
Median price: $75,000
Number of Sales: 9
Erie Ave., Erie Management Partners to MJZ Properties, $125,000.
Warner Ave., Robin L. Morgan to Michael G. Draganac; Nicolette L. Draganac, $116,000.
Fredericka St., Denise L. Gonzalez to Mirza I. Shukurov, $94,500.
Roncroff Drive, Dorothy A. Sheldon; Diane M. Hopkins; Dianne M. Hopkins to Bruce Lamb; Joan Lamb, $90,000.
Elmwood Ave. & Park Ave., Elizabeth Baran; John W. Baran to Gary N. Lentsch, $75,000.
Meadow Drive, James M. Perry; Kristen R. Carozzolo; Kristen R. Perry to Robert E. Bourque, $66,000.
Gilmore Ave., Lynn B. Smith; Wayne A. Smith to Wendy A. Smith, $58,500.
525 East Thompson St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Robert S. Rumsey, $44,900.
Oliver St. & 1st Ave., Charles V. Lauricella to DHU Productions, $25,000.
***
PENDLETON
Tonawanda Creek Road, Robert L. Marshall; Jean E. Simon to Galeb A. Rizek, $170,000.
Sheetram Road, Carol M. Albright; Eugene L. Albright to Daniel R. Herrmann, $141,900.
Washington St., Forrest Maxwell; Lois Maxwell Macaluso; Sharon Maxwell Haendiges to Thomas Class; Joan M. Class, $70,000.
***
PORTER
Dickersonville Road, Kevin R. Burns to Linda Mattison; Mark A. Jeffords, $99,640.
***
ROYALTON
Griswold St., Michael E. Meyer; Janice L. Meyer to Kerry M. Hartranft, $105,500.
Royalton Center Road, Robert A. Muscarella; Patricia A. Muscarella to Andrew Cappiello, $80,550.
Chestnut Ridge Road & Griswold St., Scott E. Brown to Jean Gay, $24,000.
Hollenbeck Road, William N. Dust Jr. to James L. Hollenbeck, $7,500.
***
WHEATFIELD
Forest Lake Drive, Prostar Construction Inc. to Marie Holt; Eric Holt, $199,900.
Walmore Road, Avis L. Dickerson; Vicki J. Marker to Albert V. Ventry, $65,000.
Forest Lake Drive, LI2 Holdings to Prostar Construction Inc., $26,000.
***
WILSON
Wilson-Burt Road, Marybeth Treichler; Jeffrey Treichler to Stephen K. Schrader; Elizabeth J. Schrader, $74,000.
