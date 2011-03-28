Niagara County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Niagara County clerk's office for the week ending Feb. 18.

LEWISTON

Center St., Shirley Darin; Robert T. Darin to TCK Holdings, $98,500.

***

LOCKPORT

Davison Road, Stanley Blonkowski; Lillian G. Blonkowski to Aaron S. Class; Christine L. Class, $60,000.

North Transit Road, Michael J. Bellman; Sandra T. Bellman to Jennifer L. Pinto, $52,000.

Hawley St., Laurie L. Costello; Laurie L. Baker to Matthew D. Munn; Anna M. DiPasquale-Munn, $33,000.

Garden St. & Vine St., Mary A. Bishop to Dawn M. Meredith, $30,000.

Genesee St. & South St., Kyon Cha Brundage to David B. Callard, $10,000.

***

TOWN OF LOCKPORT

6674 Wicks Road, Inge Westhoff to Derek E. Wright, $55,000.

***

NIAGARA FALLS

Maple Ave. & Lewiston Road, Thomas V. Lorenzi to Largo Real Estate Advisors Inc., $84,390.

2810 McKoon Ave., Sandra Linnane; Bernard Linnane to Amelia A. Ewing, $51,000.

East Falls St., Mary A. Glemb; Pat A. Stefik; John A. Glemb to Emilio Passucci, $31,000.

Welch Ave., Deutsche Bank to Terrance J. Frankowiak, $14,660.

16th St., Johnny G. Destino; Rachel M. Gee; William J. Gee to Miro Peric, $11,000.

13th St., Janice Reynolds; Gregory S. Mort to Andrew W. Soder; Marion L. Soder, $10,000.

***

NORTH TONAWANDA

Highest price: $125,000

Average price: $77,211

Median price: $75,000

Number of Sales: 9

Erie Ave., Erie Management Partners to MJZ Properties, $125,000.

Warner Ave., Robin L. Morgan to Michael G. Draganac; Nicolette L. Draganac, $116,000.

Fredericka St., Denise L. Gonzalez to Mirza I. Shukurov, $94,500.

Roncroff Drive, Dorothy A. Sheldon; Diane M. Hopkins; Dianne M. Hopkins to Bruce Lamb; Joan Lamb, $90,000.

Elmwood Ave. & Park Ave., Elizabeth Baran; John W. Baran to Gary N. Lentsch, $75,000.

Meadow Drive, James M. Perry; Kristen R. Carozzolo; Kristen R. Perry to Robert E. Bourque, $66,000.

Gilmore Ave., Lynn B. Smith; Wayne A. Smith to Wendy A. Smith, $58,500.

525 East Thompson St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Robert S. Rumsey, $44,900.

Oliver St. & 1st Ave., Charles V. Lauricella to DHU Productions, $25,000.

***

PENDLETON

Tonawanda Creek Road, Robert L. Marshall; Jean E. Simon to Galeb A. Rizek, $170,000.

Sheetram Road, Carol M. Albright; Eugene L. Albright to Daniel R. Herrmann, $141,900.

Washington St., Forrest Maxwell; Lois Maxwell Macaluso; Sharon Maxwell Haendiges to Thomas Class; Joan M. Class, $70,000.

***

PORTER

Dickersonville Road, Kevin R. Burns to Linda Mattison; Mark A. Jeffords, $99,640.

***

ROYALTON

Griswold St., Michael E. Meyer; Janice L. Meyer to Kerry M. Hartranft, $105,500.

Royalton Center Road, Robert A. Muscarella; Patricia A. Muscarella to Andrew Cappiello, $80,550.

Chestnut Ridge Road & Griswold St., Scott E. Brown to Jean Gay, $24,000.

Hollenbeck Road, William N. Dust Jr. to James L. Hollenbeck, $7,500.

***

WHEATFIELD

Forest Lake Drive, Prostar Construction Inc. to Marie Holt; Eric Holt, $199,900.

Walmore Road, Avis L. Dickerson; Vicki J. Marker to Albert V. Ventry, $65,000.

Forest Lake Drive, LI2 Holdings to Prostar Construction Inc., $26,000.

***

WILSON

Wilson-Burt Road, Marybeth Treichler; Jeffrey Treichler to Stephen K. Schrader; Elizabeth J. Schrader, $74,000.